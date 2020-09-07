France is synonymous with fine wine, and health experts have long puzzled over how to reconcile their wine – and cheese – rich diet with their lower rates of heart disease and long lives. This ‘french paradox’ has led to intriguing insights into the health advantages of wine, but also into a closer examination of the wine industry as a whole.

While the health effects of quality wine are now well established, growing wellness consciousness has also led many to consider how the wine industry impacts the planet. Luckily there are companies out there like Palate Club trying to maximise both the health and environmental benefits of the classic french art.

Resolving the French Paradox

Starting in the 90s, health and medical researchers started to get curious about the strange contrast between the classic french diet and the french people’s rather healthy hearts. Longer life expectancy and lower risk of heart disease is not something that intuitively went well with copious cheese consumption

Yet the inevitable research into the paradox revealed unexpected benefits from regular, if moderate, wine consumption. For interested readers the 2019 review “Red Wine Consumption and Cardiovascular Health” by Italian researchers is a great place to start. The health benefits for the heart are especially strong in red wine, but well made vintages of all kinds are starring in bold research around mental or cognitive health as well as other physical benefits like fighting inflammation.

But if a responsible consumption of good quality wine is good for us, is it good for the planet?

Exploring the world of french wine is delightful, doing so on foot is even better. Unless it happens to be during spraying season. France’s vineyards make up only 5% of the country’s agricultural output, but use 20% of their pesticides. This has raised a number of health and environmental concerns, and multiple efforts by the french government and activists groups have been launched to clean up the wine industry.